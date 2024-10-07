John Farnham is set to narrate the audiobook edition of his forthcoming memoir, The Voice Inside.

Revealed earlier this year, The Voice Inside is a partnership between the legendary Australian singer and writer and director Poppy Stockell, who helmed the Farnham biopic Finding the Voice.

The Voice Inside offers an in-depth exploration of Farnham’s personal and professional experiences, recounted with his characteristic wit, insight, and modesty. The book delves into his Melbourne upbringing in the 1960s, the phenomenal success of Whispering Jack – the highest-selling Australian album of all time – as well as his extensive touring history.

More than just a chronicle of triumphs, Farnham doesn’t shy away from the darker periods of his life, including career setbacks, financial struggles, and his recent battle with mouth cancer. The memoir also touches on the emotional loss of his friend and manager Glenn Wheatley.

And announced today, Farnham himself will narrate the audiobook version of the memoir. In an added special touch, two chapters written by Farnham’s wife, Jill, will be narrated by Jill herself.

“‘I’ve just finished narrating my audiobook. It was a bit of a rollercoaster ride. There were more than a few laughs, and some tears, but it made me realise how lucky I’ve been,” Farnham shares in a statement.

Vanessa Radnidge, Head of Literary at Hachette Australia, adds: ‘Earlier this year when we announced John Farnham was writing his memoir with the help of Poppy Stockell, many fans eagerly asked if he would record the audiobook himself. At the time, we could not provide an answer, and I honestly did not think it would be possible. But John is a born entertainer, and he never wants to disappoint his fans.

“Despite the challenges posed by surgery and radiation, John dedicated many hours in the studio to record his book in his own voice. Now, I cannot imagine anyone else narrating it. Listening to him is such a delight – the heart, emotion, and showmanship are all there. So are the laughs, the giggles, and the tears. John feels lucky to have lived the life he has, and I know we are all incredibly lucky to have John Farnham share the voice inside with all of us.”

The audiobook edition of The Voice Inside, narrated by John Farnham with Jill Farnham, will be available later this month on October 30th. Fans can pre-order the memoir here.