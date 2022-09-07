If you’re going to show your support for Taylor Swift, you may as well go big like Robbie Williams.

Earlier this year, Blur and Gorillaz star Damon Albarn caused a minor kerfuffle online after he dismissed the songwriting abilities of Swift in an LA Times interview.

Just a few months behind the times, Williams has offered his take on the feud. “I think that when people say (other musicians don’t write their own songs), what they’re actually doing is having a wank about themselves,” Williams said forthrightly in a new interview with NME.

He wasn’t done there. “It’s true! You know, it’s like, why don’t you cut the middle man out — just get a few ribs removed and give yourself a nosh, you twat!”

Wherever she is in the world preparing for the highly-anticipated release of Midnights, hopefully Swift came across Williams’ interview.

The former Take That singer continued: “Because all you’re doing is going, ‘Hey, I’m fucking amazing!’ Nothing good comes from it in any way, other than it’s a sort of dopamine hit for themselves, going, ‘Do you know – I’m a real one.’ OK. Good for you. Fuck off.”

Williams hasn’t been the only 90s British music icon to stand up for Swift. Liam Gallagher weighed in at the time, mocking old foe Albarn: “All them f*cking Gorillaz albums are co-writes, aren’t they?” he said.

After being called out by Swift for his comments, Albarn tried to offer an explanation. “I totally agree with you,” he insisted. “I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

Williams was speaking with NME to promote his forthcoming 13th studio album XXV, set for release this Friday, September 9th. It contains re-recorded and orchestrated versions of songs from the singer’s earlier career, including the iconic ‘Angels’.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.