John Fogerty is so annoyed at Donald Trump using one of his songs during campaign rallies that he’s joined TikTok.

According to Billboard, the President has been playing ‘Fortunate Son’ at his recent campaign rallies (ironic considering he possesses two of the most unfortunate sons to grace the earth).

The classic 1969 song was a hit for Creedence Clearwater Revival and was written by John Fogerty. He’s understandably not best pleased.

With the help of his granddaughter to work the technology, Fogerty joined TikTok to get his message shared: “Today with school being online, I thought I would give a history lesson,” she says at the beginning of the clip, rocking her musical grandpa’s merchandise.

“My grandpa wrote a song called ‘Fortunate Son’. He was a veteran. It was about himself and others who were forced to go fight a war they did not support, yet around him were others of privilege and upper class who didn’t have to. My generation can’t let this happen again.”

“Hit it, Grandpa!” she shouted before the camera turns to Fogerty singing ‘Fortunate Son’.

It’s almost too on the nose, even for Trump’s low standards. ‘Fortunate Son’ was written by Fogerty at the highest of the Vietnam War to express his frustration about wealthy people using their power and influence to avoid being drafted.

No guesses for what War Trump conveniently managed to avoid. In 1972, Trump was medically deferred from being sent to War due to bone spurs, which permanently disqualified him from service. What a true American hero.

On October 16th, Fogerty issued a cease and desist order, sharing his reasoning on Twitter. “I object to the President using my song, ‘Fortunate Son’ in any way for his campaign,” the 75-year-old musician wrote. “He is using my words and my voice to portray a message that I do not endorse.”

Check out ‘Fortunate Son’ by Creedence Clearwater Revival: