John Graham, NSW Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy

Australia has a rich history of music, but today’s artists are getting swamped by American acts. If we don’t take action, we’ll lose our homegrown sound.

The rise of streaming has led to a devastating statistic: last year just three of ARIA’s Top 100 albums were from Australian artists. The local live scene has also been under significant pressure since the pandemic but the recent ‘Listening In’ report from Music Australia highlighted that people are still saving their pennies for the stadium sized ‘once in a lifetime’ experiences like Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

Sadly neither of these tours had an Aussie support act to share in the limelight. In the 1970s an opening slot for Cold Chisel on Foreigner’s Australian tour was an important break, same for the Hoodoo Gurus supporting Lou Reed in 1985.

In his last ever speech, the late manager of the Hoodoo Gurus, Michael McMartin, made an impassioned plea for promotors to bill Australian acts on every international tour down under.

The NSW Labor Government’s is honouring his legacy by announcing ‘Michael’s Rule’, an incentive to get international acts to book Australian support acts.

Promoters will get $20,000 off their venue hire fees at government venues like Allianz and Accor stadiums. We’re also talking to the other states about signing up.

Oasis have shown the way by booking Ball Park Music for their upcoming tour and Dua Lipa set the gold standard, taking rising star Kita Alexander on tour and had local legends doing cameos in every city.

I won’t name names, but there’s some other big acts coming to town this year who are yet to announce an Australian support act. We hope the Michael’s Rule incentive can push the needle.

For too long governments have ignored the contemporary music industry. As Australia’s first ever Music and Night-time Economy Minister, I’m determined to stand up for an industry that’s too culturally and economically important to lose.