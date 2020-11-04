John Legend has hit out on the new wave of rappers who have advocated for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

In the weeks leading up to the election, a number of influential musicians have publicly declared their support for Trump’s presidential campaign.

50 Cent, who has since back-pedalled on his support for Trump, condemned the Biden presidential campaign after finding about his proposed tax rates.

“WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE For TRUMP) I’M OUT. FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

50 Cent subsequently backtracked on his comments after former girlfriend Chelsea Handler’s appearance on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she discussed 50’s political views.

“He shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook,” she said during the interview.

“A what, another spin Fuck Donald Trump, I never liked him, for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history LOL, ” he tweeted

👀a what, 😳another spin 💫Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him. 🤨for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL @chelseahandler @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/Tya6EqDBFt — 50cent (@50cent) October 25, 2020

Other artists to come out in support of Trump include Lil Wayne and Lil Pump.

On Friday, October 30th, Lil Wayne took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and the current US President. “Just had a great meeting with [Donald Trump],” he tweeted.

“Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Whilst Lil Pump made an appearance as a special guest at the Donald Trump rally in Florida – clad in a Make America Great Again hat and all.

John Legend appeared at the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris campaign event on Monday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his appearance he threw some not-so-subtle shade at musicians that have come to the support of Trump.

“Now, some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity,” he said. “Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business.”

“Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies,” John Legend continued. “I think they even founded a new supergroup, it’s called the Sunken Place,” a reference to Jordan Peele’s allegorical film Get Out.

“You can’t bank on a word he says,” Legend continued “Ask the students of Trump University. Ask all of the contractors he stiffed. Ask the people his charity were supposed to help before it was shut down for being a fraud. Ask all the Black and brown Americans who are dying from this virus and losing their jobs under his watch.”

“The president isn’t strong. He’s a coward. And his career in business and in government has been failure after failure after failure.”

Check out his appearance at the rally below.