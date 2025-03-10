Dance music superstar John Summit has added extra dates to his Australian tour, following the huge demand for tickets.

The tour will now kick off on Thursday, April 3rd at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, a newly added show. Summit will then play two sold-out shows at PICA in Melbourne on Friday, April 4th and Saturday, April 5th.

The tour continues in Sydney with sold-out shows at Hordern Pavilion on Friday, April 11th and Saturday, April 12th. A third Sydney show has been added on Sunday, April 13th at Hordern Pavilion.

Artist presale tickets go on sale Thursday, March 13th, at 11am AEDT, while general public tickets go on sale Friday, March 14th, at 12pm AEDT. For tickets and more info visit, untitledgroup.com.au/tours/johnsummit

With nearly one billion global streams, two #1 US dance radio hits, and recognition on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and Rolling Stone’s Future 25, Summit has become one of the electronic scene’s biggest forces in recent years. His tracks, including “Where You Are” feat. HAYLA, “Human” feat. Echoes, and “Go Back” with Sub Focus feat. Julia Church, have further cemented his place at the forefront of the genre.

Recently, he released a new single, “Focus”, featuring Australian singer-songwriter CLOVES.

Summit revealed the track’s origin on social media, saying: “i haven’t been this hyped about a single in a while.. when @clovesdot reached out to me w the song idea i was hooked immediately and produced it out overnight for my art basel set.. it has a chiller vibe than my usual stuff so i didn’t expect much but it got such a good reaction i knew right away this one was special.”

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Summit’s sold-out shows include LA’s Kia Forum and New York’s Madison Square Garden, along with a performance at Coachella. He’s also teamed up with Australian house producer Dom Dolla for the Everything Always event series, with performances across the US, Coachella, and a headline slot at Ultra Miami this March.

His debut album, Comfort In Chaos, has been nominated for Top Dance/Electronic Album at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.