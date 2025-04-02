John Summit has announced a stack of massive support acts for his tour of Australia starting this week.

Melbourne’s Torren Foot will open for the US producer on all stops of the tour, as will Brisbane-based Odd Mob (excluding the final stop in Sydney). Meanwhile, local act Paluma will support in Brisbane, Hauswife will kick off the Melbourne show, Stacie Fields in Sydney and on the final night, beloved Australian duo Yolanda Be Cool will make a very special appearance.

Check out all of the dates below.

Summit’s tour was met with an overwhelming response by local fans, with 24,000 tickets snapped up in a matter of minutes.

With nearly one billion global streams, two #1 US dance radio hits, and recognition on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and Rolling Stone’s Future 25, Summit has become one of the electronic scene’s biggest forces in recent years. His tracks, including “Where You Are” ft. HAYLA, “Human” ft. Echoes, and “Go Back” with Sub Focus ft. Julia Church, have further cemented his place at the forefront of the genre.

Recently, he released a new single, “Focus”, featuring Australian singer-songwriter CLOVES.

Summit’s sold-out shows include LA’s Kia Forum and New York’s Madison Square Garden, along with a performance at Coachella. He’s also teamed up with Australian house producer Dom Dolla for the Everything Always event series, with performances across the US, Coachella, and a headline slot at Ultra Miami this past weekend.

John Summit Australian Tour 2025

Thursday April 3rd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (Torren Foot, Paluma)

Friday April 4th

PICA, Melbourne (Torren Foot, Hauswife)

Saturday April 5th

PICA, Melbourne (Torren Foot, Hauswife)

Friday April 11th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (Torren Foot, Stacie Fields)

Saturday April 12th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (Torren Foot, Stacie Fields)

Sunday April 13th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (Yolanda Be Cool, Torren Foot, Stacie Fields)