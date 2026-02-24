Johnny Knoxville has given fans an update on the upcoming Jackass 5 movie which is set to hit cinemas later this year.

After officially announcing the movie last month, the 54-year-old actor and stunt performer opened up about the new installment in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying: “I’m constantly writing ideas and emailing them to myself, and at some point, I’m like, ‘I need to shoot these. I have to get it out of my system.’”

“We got it about 80 percent figured out. We’ll figure out the rest when we get there,” he said.

“Sometimes we have rainy-day ideas, when we can’t shoot what we were going to shoot. One day it was just, ‘OK, go get Superglue!’ We got a great bit just with me and the guys messing around with Superglue.”

He continued: “You hope it doesn’t go well at all! Should be a fucking train wreck. That’s what you should hope for. I think we designed it that way.”

Knoxville also briefly touched on Bam Margera, who was confirmed to have signed a deal to appear in Jackass 5 through never-before-seen archival footage, rather than participating in new stunts for the film.

Having featured as one of the original cast members, Margera did not appear in the 2022 revival film Jackass Forever after breaching a “wellness agreement” for allegedly testing positive for Adderall.

“What they did to me, making me go to treatment and paying for it, and then not putting me in a movie, and, you know, I had to go to court over it,” Margera said at the time. “You couldn’t offer me enough money to want to do another Jackass with them. The damage has been done.”

Margera later sued Paramount, Jackass leader Johnny Knoxville, and director Spike Jonze, alleging they had wrongfully fired him.

The lawsuit alleged that Margera had been “coerced” into signing the agreement and that he had been taking Adderall as a prescription for a decade. A settlement was reached in 2022.

Margera has reported to be almost two years sober.

“I hear he’s doing a lot better and that makes me happy, because we’ve been through so much together and I love him,” Knoxville said.

“I’m happy he’s doing well.”

Jackass 5 is set for release on June 26 via Paramount Pictures.