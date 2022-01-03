Josh Klinghoffer has joined the long list of people paying tribute to the late Betty White with a cover of The Golden Girls theme song.

The greatest TV actress of all time passed away last week at the age of 99, just a few weeks short of her landmark 100th birthday. Tributes from around the celebrity world poured in, acknowledgement of the actress’ astounding legacy.

Her best-known role was as the outspoken Rose Nylund on the iconic sitcom The Golden Girls, which aired between 1985 and 1992. That’s why former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Klinghoffer chose to cover its theme song, ‘Thank You For Being A Friend’, in the aftermath of White’s death to honour her and toast the New Year.

“Outside my window is the last dusk of 2021. Not quite sure what to say about this year. As always, it seems like it just begun and at the same time so much has happened this year, I guess,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “There has been a lot of loss lately, a lot of endings. It’s happening all the time everywhere, but these past few weeks have seen the loss of a few important people in my life.

I rarely feel like I have any wisdom to share, but the son of the creator of the show I have included the theme song to said this, and I think it’s just brilliant. He said (something like), “We are all experts at being exactly who we were the day before.”

As it’s a beginning of sorts, tomorrow, perhaps try and do something differently. Make that call. Start that book. Go and breathe outside. Put an end to that fight. Feel. Try and mend some of the broken things you see around you, inside and out. Live life knowing you don’t have forever as all lives tend toward ending.”

‘Thank You For Being A Friend’ was performed by Cynthia Fee for the sitcom but was originally written and recorded by Andrew Gold. The instantly memorable ditty was chosen by our readers as one of the best TV theme songs of all time.

Away from TV theme covers, Klinghoffer is currently a touring member of Pearl Jam after being recruited by the band last year.

Check out Josh Klinghoffer’s cover of ‘Thank You For Being A Friend’: