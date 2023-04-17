Juicy Fest has unveiled a 2024 lineup befitting the Southern Hemisphere’s largest hip hop and R&B nostalgia music festival.

For its second edition, Juicy Fest will be held across nine locations in Australia and New Zealand next January, beginning in Christchurch on the 3rd and ending in the Gold Coast on January 20th (see full details below).

Tickets to “summer’s biggest party” go on sale on Wednesday, April 26th at 7pm local time. Fans can pre-register ahead of time to purchase tickets from 6pm local time on the same day. Those who pre-register will also be entered into a draw to win over $10,000 worth of prizes.

The main 2024 headliners include autotune icon T-Pain, who’ll be performing Down under for the first in over 10 years. There’s also Atlanta legend T.I., one of the biggest trap artists ever, Grammy winning singer-songwriter Ashanti, and Los Angeles rapper The Game, who unfortunately had to cancel his visit to Australia this year alongside Ice Cube and Cypress Hill.

You can check out the full lineup, which also includes the likes of Trey Songs, Keri Hilson and more, below. There’s also one more exciting headliner set to be announced.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Hip Hop Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Juicy Fest 2024

More information and tickets available via juicyfest.co

January 3rd

TBA, Christchurch, NZ

January 5th

McEwan Park, Wellington, NZ

January 6th

Bay Park, Tauranga, NZ

January 7th

Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ

January 12th

Showgrounds, Melbourne, VIC

January 13th

TBA, Sydney, NSW

January 14th

TBA, Perth, WA

January 19th

TBA, Adelaide, SA

January 20th

Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast, QLD

Lineup

T-Pain

T.I.

The Game

Ashanti

Trey Songz

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

Mario

Fabolous

Keri Hilson

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.