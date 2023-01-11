Julia Jacklin has been confirmed as the secret headliner for OK Motels Charlton next month.

The festival will hit the Victorian country town on the weekend of February 17th-19th. Following a stunning 2022 which saw the release of her acclaimed album Pre Pleasure, Julia Jacklin will headline OK Charlton.

Featuring powerful singles like ‘Lydia Wears a Cross’, Pre Pleasure reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart, becoming Jacklin’s highest-performing album to date.

“Julia Jacklin’s third album, Pre Pleasure, isn’t just one of the best Australian releases of the year; it’s one of the finest songwriting collections in many years,” Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote in its countdown of the best Australian albums of last year.

“A confessional lyricist with few current equals, the songs on Pre Pleasure see Jacklin vulnerably wrestle with her religious upbringing, her relationship with her body, and her battles with anxiety. Both empathetic and wry, these songs are short stories in the making, the words of an artist really developing her command of storytelling.”

Jacklin joins previously announced CIVIC, Party Dozen, Eaten by Dogs, Ali, ENOLA, Blend ft. ‘The Weed’, Queef Urban, and DJ Cliffhanger on the OK Charlton lineup.

OK Motels has become one of the best boutique festivals in Australia over the last several years. Alongside a ‘Dinner and a Show’ meal provided by the Charlton College Food Tech, there will be a pool party with DJs and many other highlights backing up the stellar live music.

Attendees will also be treated to a Dja Dja Wurrung Welcome to Country music and dance celebration at the beginning of the festival.

You can find further information and buy tickets for OK Charlton here.

OK Charlton

Friday, February 17th-Sunday, February 19th

Charlton, VIC

Julia Jacklin

CIVIC

Party Dozen

Frente

Eaten by Dogs

Ali

ENOLA

Blend ft. ‘The Weed’

Queef Urban

DJ Cliffhanger