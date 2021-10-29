BTS star Jungkook has released a surprise solo cover of Harry Styles’ song ‘Falling’.

The euphonious cover of the hit song wasn’t teased ahead of time and was uploaded to the official BANGTANTV YouTube channel.

The passionate rendition clearly shows off his impressive vocal range and his unique tone. “I’m falling again, I’m falling again, I’m falling/ And I get the feeling that you’ll never need me again,” Jungkook croons.

‘Falling’ is a piano ballad written by Styles and Kid Harpoon and was originally released as the third single on Fine Line. Upon its release, the song was met with acclaim and was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales of 1 million track-equivalent units.

Jungkook is one of seven members of the K-pop act, BTS, a boy band that’s had phenomenal success.

Earlier this year they soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a historical fourth time in less than nine months with their single ‘Butter’. It was the first time an act has topped the chart four times within a year since Justin Timberlake did so in a span of seven months and two weeks between 2006 and 2007.

BTS also join a group of ‘elite seven’ artists, who have all topped the Hot 100 four times in the span of a year. Theirs is the fastest climb to No. 1 on the Hot 100 since The Jackson 5 in 1970. Aside from The Jackson 5 and Timberlake, other artists on the list include The Beatles, The Supremes, Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, and Rihanna.

Prior to ‘Butter’, BTS had topped the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Dynamite’, ‘Savage Love’ with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, and ‘Life Goes On’. ‘Butter’ also broke five Guinness World Records shortly after its May 21 release.

Check out Falling (Original Song: Harry Styles) by JungKook of BTS: