Justin Bieber will release a new single, “Yummy” on January 3rd. Bieber made the announcement in a brooding video on his YouTube channel titled, “#BIEBER2020”. The 90-second video, which was released on Christmas Eve, features snippets from “Yummy” as well as audio footage of Bieber speaking about his 2020 plans.

The video begins with a philosophical Bieber musing that, “as humans we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things I’ve been through…I believe I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me.”

The Canadian singer-songwriter announced that “Yummy” would feature on his upcoming album, an album he feels will be markedly different from 2015’s Purpose.

“I feel like this different than the previous album, just because of where I’m at in my life” Bieber says in the video.

Bieber has not yet announced the record’s exact release date or title, but says that, “it’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done”.

2020 to be a huge year for Bieber

Bieber also used the video to hint at a docu-series about his career being released at some point in 2020.

“We all have different stories,” he says, “I’m just excited to share mine.”

Finally, Bieber announced a string of US tour dates from May until September 2020. It is unknown whether Bieber will tour internationally following the conclusion of these shows.

“Yummy” will be Justin Bieber’s first release as a lead artist since 2016’s “Company“. Since then, he has collaborated on tracks by Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, David Guetta and DJ Khaled, among others.

It’s safe to say that more details will follow, but for now, fans will hold out until January 3rd when the pop star will make his long-awaited return.