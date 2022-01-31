It only took him six years but Justin Bieber finally got his revenge on Charlie Puth for once mocking him during a concert.

Back in 2016, Puth decided to shout “f–ck you, Justin Bieber” during a performance of ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’, his collaboration with Selena Gomez.

And it seems like Bieber has just been biding his time waiting on the right moment to retaliate. The Justice singer uploaded a video to Instagram showing him teasing Puth over FaceTime about the incident.

In the clip, Aussie rapper and Bieber’s ‘STAY’ collaborator The Kid LAROI rings up Puth on FaceTime and then hands the phone to Bieber.

After a brief hello, the conversation swiftly turns more serious. “Bro, we never really got to talk about just like years ago when you said ‘f–k you’ on stage to me,” Bieber says very calmly as The Kid LAROI rolls around in laughter in the background.

As Puth begins to nervously laugh, Bieber counters, “I don’t think it’s very funny to be honest.” When Puth then insists it was “a joke”, Bieber replies that it “hurt his feelings.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“That wasn’t real. That was like a f—ing thing that got completely blown out of proportion,” Puth attempts to explain. “I was being facetious, I was being completely sarcastic.” After an uncomfortable few seconds of silence, Puth says, “I also can’t tell if you’re joking right now.”

That’s when Bieber and co. break into fits of laughter, putting Puth’s mind at ease. “You know you had it coming,” Bieber captioned the video, which has gone down well on social media.

At the time of writing, it’s been watched over 2 million times in just six hours. “I’m in tears,” wrote Chance the Rapper, accompanied by several laughing emojis. “Game. Set. Match,” was how Benny Blanco saw it.

Although there’s clearly no actual ill will between the pair, Puth did apologise for the comment before (as per Teen Vogue).

“There might have been a lot of emotion that night, a lot of thoughts going through my head and maybe just, sort of, maybe I shouldn’t have said that,” Puth said back then. “It’s not really fair to him.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.