Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Hot off the heels of his release of his sixth album, Justice, Justin Bieber has quietly dropped a surprise gospel-inspired EP called Freedom on Easter Sunday.

The 27 year old’s new release showed up on streaming platforms at around 8am AEST, which is Easter Sunday evening in America. The six song surprise features the following title tracks.

‘Freedom’ with Beam

‘All She Wrote’ (feat. Brandon Love and Chandler Moore)

‘We’re in This Together’

‘Where You Go I Follow’ (feat. Pink Sweats, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith)

‘Where Do I Fit In’ (feat. Tori Kelly, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith)

‘Afraid to Say’ (feat. Lauren Walters)

Stream Freedom by Justin Bieber:

Bieb’s took to Instagram to announce the new drop with a screenshot of the word “Freedom” written in the notes app. He captioned the post, “Freedom on all platforms”. He also posted the same image to IG stories, Facebook and Twitter.

Beiber released his album Justice on March 19th, 2021, and it debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 song charts with ‘Peaches‘, and on the Billboard 200 albums chart, making him the first solo male to achieve this feat.

As of now, Justice still sits at No 1 on Billboard 200 albums charts and ‘Peaches’ is still holding the coveted top spot on Billboard Hot 100 song charts.

Unsurprisingly, Bieber fans have gone absolutely wild for the news.

“This album isn’t just an album, it’s a lifestyle, it’s a class that defines sophistication, the reason to breathe, a purpose to live, a colossal beauty that renders you speechless. a melody to the ears, a sight to behold and adore. I am so proud of you,” posted one fan.

This album isn’t just an album, it’s a lifestyle, it’s a class that defines sophistication, the reason to breathe, a purpose to live, a colossal beauty that renders you speechless. a melody to the ears, a sight to behold and adore. I am so proud of you 🤍#Justice — yui 🌸 (@iajmitchell) April 4, 2021

“I love you so much!! Thank you for doing this and spreading God’s word around the world!! You’re so brave and amazing, you’ve proven that you’ve changed and I’m beyond amazed and happy about that, you’re such an inspiration for all of us. THANK YOU” said another passionate fan.

I love you so much!! Thank you for doing this and spreading God’s word around the world!! You’re so brave and amazing, you’ve proven that you’ve changed and I’m beyond amazed and happy about that 💗 you’re such an inspiration for all of us. THANK YOU — NECESITO MUTUALS (@bieberaplr) April 4, 2021

Both Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, and Tori Kelly, one of the artists who appears on track, ‘Where Do I Fit In’, have reposted Bieber’s image in support of Freedom.

Listen to ‘Peaches’ ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon by Justin Bieber: