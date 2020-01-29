K-Pop artist Ailee faces backlash after posting photo with Chris Brown

K-Pop star Ailee bore the brunt of social media backlash over Grammys weekend.

The singer, who attended the ceremony in Los Angeles, uploaded a series of selfies from her night out to her 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Posting up with Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X made sense, but Ailee‘s selfie with Chris Brown was met with a tirade of comments from followers, disappointed with her decision to be photographed with the R&B singer.

Watch: Ailee ‘Room Shaker’

Brown, who attended the awards with his daughter Royalty, has been courting controversy for years in the aftermath of his relationship with Rihanna. Because of his history of abusive behaviour, Ailee’s followers came for her in the comments, leading her to amend her original caption.

“When I said ‘He WAS one of the artists I enjoyed listening to growing up and that’s a fact that will never change’, I meant the fact that I enjoyed his music when I was younger will never change,” so wrote on the post, now deleted from Instagram.

“I DO NOT and WILL NOT support women, men, pet, animal or any other kinds of abusers and the only reason I’m keeping this post up is to CLARIFY the reason I took this pic in the first place.”

Last year, Drake opened up about working with Brown on the track ‘No Guidance’. After they both had issues with one another over Rihanna through the years, both Drake and Chris Brown developed a newfound friendship and put everything else to bed.

“I think there was always resentment on both sides,” he told Rap Radar. “Really, at the end of the day when you kind of step away from it and break it down, you start to feel silly ’cause it’s over girl stuff, you know?”

On Brown’s part, when it came to this photo situation with Ailee, he simply commented “CORNBALL”. So, that’s where those two stand.