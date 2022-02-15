Kanye West has backtracked slightly but only slightly in his beef with Pete Davidson, asking his fans to not “do anything physical” to the man he calls “Skete”.

Ye continued his run of posting screenshots of private text messages to Instagram on Monday, this time between him and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The first screenshot allegedly shows a message from “Kim Other Phone”, stating that the rapper is “creating a dangerous and scary environment” that could lead to someone hurting Davidson.

“Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete I’m going to handle the situation myself,” Ye implored his fans in all caps. Alongside the screenshot was an image from 2001’s Baby Boy, a coming-of-age hood film starring Tyrese Gibson and Snoop Dogg (the reference is unclear).

Ye then followed that with another screenshot purportedly showing his heartfelt reply to Kim. After Kim allegedly wrote “There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be,” Ye responded by seemingly recapping his previous post: “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever… And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

Kim didn’t take kindly to the consistent screenshots of private messages. “Can’t you keep any of our conversations private???” she wrote back to Ye. “Cause I got a text from my favourite person in the world I’m your number one fan Why wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!!” he replied, of course screenshooting the messages for Instagram again.

The rapper is also currently going through a breakup with actress Julia Fox. In a series of now-deleted Instagram Stories, she belittled claims that she was heartbroken over their split. “I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!!!” Fox captioned a screenshot of a tabloid article. “If anything I’ve been laughing more than before.”

She added: “Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do you guys think I am 12 years old?”

At Ye’s current rate of social media posting, expect more Instagram updates about this situation promptly.

