Kanye West has spent Super Bowl Sunday really escalating his beef with Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson, going on a massive Instagram posting spree.

After shockingly dropping his former collaborator from Donda 2 over his friendship with Davidson, Ye decided to take things even further in a series of posts this Sunday, February 13th.

The rapper shared a picture of the comedian holding hands with Kim but cropped it so that it focused on Davidson’s outfit, writing “look at this dickhead.” In the same post, Ye also called him “Hilary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend” and the references to the former Presidential candidate somehow didn’t end there.

He shared a screenshot of Davidson’s legit Clinton arm tattoo, which he revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post back in 2019, calling her his “hero.” “Thank god for free speech,” Ye wrote in the caption.

Ye then started referring to the Saturday Night Live star as “Skete”, insisting that he’s “selling y’all a narrative” while also getting in a random shot at Machine Gun Kelly, mocking that “no one’s ever heard a Machine Gun Kelly song.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

He also shared a screenshot of the recent photoshoot that saw Davidson and MGK frolic in their underwear while eating popcorn together. “No, you will never meet my children,” West wrote, presumably about Davidson, accompanied by what looks like a screenshot of a text peace offering sent by Davidson.

As if sensing the backlash awaiting him, Ye attempted to counter it by declaring that his account hadn’t been hacked. “My account is not hacked I will be at Sunday Service at noon and will be taking North and Saint to the Super Bowl shortly after,” he wrote alongside a trio of pictures showing him holding a yellow legal pad with the words “My account is not hacked 2 13 2022.”

In his last post, Ye pointed out that he was trending worldwide on social media ahead of the Super Bowl. “I didn’t wake up and fight for my family to rend over the Super Bowl but it happened the Super Bowl brings families together for everyone married hold your spouse close make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because there’s a skate lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in calvin kleins around your children I wish my wife was with me and our children sitting at the 50 yard line @kimkardashian always remember west was your biggest w,” he wrote.

As the Super Bowl match-up between the Rams and Bengals gets set to kick off, don’t expect Ye’s social media posting to end just yet.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.