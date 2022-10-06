Kanye West has responded to the controversy surrounding his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt, doubling down on his stance.

At Paris Fashion Week this month, Kanye decided to wear a t-shirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter,” and all hell broke loose.

Controversial conservative influencer Candace Owens was even invited to his Yeezy SZN 9 fashion show, while he told attendees, “You can’t manage me. This is an unmanageable situation.” A lot happened in a short space of time.

That led a lot of celebrities to call out the rapper, including Gigi Hadid and Khloe Kardashian. And of course Kanye took to social media to respond to the whole situation.

“I wanna just let everybody know there was also some fashion this week… also there was a major thing called fashion week which really last a month and there were some very well done crazy overpriced clothes being shown,” he said in an attempt to mock Paris Fashion Week.

After calling his “White Lives Matter” stunt a “paradigm shifting t shirt,” Kanye then insisted his t shirt “took all the attention.”

He wasn’t finished there. “Because you’re all fucking programmed sheep and those boots gab was wearing were fucking trash,” he added, before calling out two other artists. “But I’m sure John Legend still wants a pair and Justin get your girl before I get mad.

Two posts previously, Kanye had posted a screenshot of an article highlighting that Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey, had waded into the controversy surrounding him.

Elsehwere in his latest flurry of social media posts, he also posted a screenshot of Diddy defending him, captioning the post, “GOD IS LOVE.”

In a further post, he once more praised Diddy: “DAILEY (sic) MAIL HAS BEEN REALLY FAIR AND POSITIVE GOD IS GOOD I’M USED TO ATTACKS FROM HOLLYWOOD ACTORS SO TO GET SUPPORT FOR STANDING MY GROUND IS AMAZING WE BROKE THE MIND CONTROL NOBODY IS TRAUMA DRUNK NO MORE GOD IS FIGHTING THIS BATTLE FOR US,” he wrote.

This is a developing story – there’s sure to be more Kanye posts before the end of the day. In the meantime, you can look at Tone Deaf‘s history of his previous controversial statements and moments here

