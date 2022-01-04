Donda is barely five months old but Kanye West has reportedly already started working on a followup to the album.

Steven Victor, a major figure in the music industry, broke the news to Complex. Victor used to be COO at G.O.O.D. Music and SVP of A&R at Universal Music Group and has worked extensively with Kanye – now known as Ye – in the past.

“Ye has started working on his new masterpiece DONDA 2,” Victor revealed. It would be a big move on the rapper’s part with it being his first ever sequel album.

There’s no concrete date for when we can expect to hear Donda 2, but the use of the word “masterpiece” certainly puts the pressure on the release. There’s evidence to back up Victor’s claim: a video went viral last week of Ye working in a studio alongside Scarface.

Could Drake feature on Donda 2? The formerly feuding duo’s reunion for the Free Larry Hoover Concert went very well, with both appearing to be happy with the results. And both Drizzy and Ye would know that a collaboration would be a huge deal.

Donda, Ye’s 10th studio album, came out last August. It came after an extensive and delayed buildup, with several listening parties held in July and August.

Although it received mixed reviews from critics, the album still scored several nominations at the 2022 Grammys: Donda scored nods for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album, while the tracks ‘Jail’ and ‘Hurricane’ are up for Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance respectively.

After becoming his 10th consecutive chart-topper on the U.S. Billboard 200, Donda tied the record previously set by Eminem. It also reached number one in the U.K. and Australia, and was certified gold in the U.S..

