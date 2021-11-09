This is not a drill: Kanye West seriously says he wants to end his longstanding feud with Drake and for a cause too.

Ye wants his rival to join him onstage next month to perform their newest albums together. It’s with the aim to get Larry Hoover freed from prison.

In a video clip shared on social media by J. Prince, the pair stand side by side while Ye reads aloud his unexpected message to Drake. “I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake,” he says. “Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest.

I’m asking Drake, on December 7th, to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together,” he added.

How does Drake ignore a call out like that? The ball’s firmly in his court now.

Their long-running rivalry escalated earlier this year as both prepared for the release of their new albums (Donda and Certified Lover Boy respectively). Ye posted Drake’s Toronto home address while Drake fans vandalised Ye’s childhood home in Chicago.

The person Ye wishes to free from prison, Larry Hoover, has been locked up since 1973, when he convicted of murder and sentenced to life behind bars. In 1998, he was given an additional life sentence after being found guilty of drug conspiracy and extortion as he continued to engage in criminal activity by running a gang in prison.

Earlier this year, however, Hoover was denied a sentencing break under the First Step Act. Ye had previously tried to free him when he spoke with President Donald Trump during a White House visit in 2018.

