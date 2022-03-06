Kanye West has posted a mysterious message on Instagram that appears to address the recent furore over his controversial ‘Eazy’ music video.

Last week, The Game and Ye dropped their wild music video for ‘Eazy’ and it immediately shook up the music world. On the day when Kim Kardashian officially became single, her ex-husband took his beef with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson to a new level by debuting an animated clip of him kidnapping someone who resembles the comedian.

In the video, Ye puts a bag over his head, ties “Skete” up to a bike, and drags the body into a grave before planting rose seeds on him. He says “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass” as he can be seen walking around with a decapitated head. The closing message of the video reads, “Everyone lived happily ever after, “Except Skete you know who”, before adding, “JK he’s fine.”

The Donda 2 marketing cycle was never going to be a quiet one. People immediately came out in support of Davidson, including The Suicide Squad director James Gunn (Davidson had a small role in that film). “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know,” he tweeted. “A truly generous, tender, and funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”

In a new Instagram post, Ye has seemingly addressed the backlash he received for the ‘Eazy’ clip. “Art is therapy just like this view,” he captioned an image of what looks to be a church on fire. “Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

