Kanye West wants to help the homeless population of Los Angeles and he’s already implementing a plan to solve the city’s homelessness crisis.

As reported by TMZ, West – who now goes by Ye – has been working alongside philanthropic organisations to discover ways to support L.A.’s homeless population. He reportedly met with Reverend Troy Vaughn, CEO of L.A. Mission, and outlined specific ways he can provide aid.

Ye believes he can keep providing food to homeless people through partnering with local charities in L.A. and he also wants companies to offer education, jobs, and housing to those in need. The rapper’s other goal is to use his music – particularly his Sunday Service – to inspire the homeless people.

It’s not a solo endeavour at all, with Ye eager to work together with groups in the city that have already been working towards helping the homeless community. And his plan has already started in earnest – he provided 1,000 meals to L.A. Mission last week, which was also when he met with Reverend Vaughn.

Ye has been in a reflective mood recently. He offered up a Thanksgiving Prayer last week, and then didn’t shy away from discussing things like his marriage to Kim Kardashian and his struggles in family life during a visit to Skid Row.

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK …,” he said. “… (But) when God —who has already won and is so — brings Kimye together, there’s gonna be millions of families that are going to be influenced and see they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.”

He dedicated his latest Sunday Service on Sunday, November 28th, to his late friend and longtime collaborator Virgil Abloh, who passed away from cancer aged 41 over the weekend.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.