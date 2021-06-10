Despite not actually having completed his divorce yet with his wife of six years, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West already seems to have moved on to the next phase of his love life.

As reported by Page Six, Kanye West has just returned from a romantic getaway with Bradley Cooper’s ex, Irina Shayk.

The pair were first spotted on June 8th in Provence, France, exploring a vineyard together, sparking the dating rumours which also landed on the day of Kanye West’s birthday.

Pretty solid move to try and get these dating rumours to fly under the radar – surprise releasing that Yeezy Gap jacket on the same day, no?

Upon arriving back in the U.S., the pair were also spotted arriving at an airport in New Jersey on a private jet, with reports saying that they didn’t leave the airport together.

According to Page Six, insiders have confirmed that the pair have been dating for a number of weeks now, with the fact now being far from under wraps as a result of his birthday celebrations.

Also this week, West released the first piece from the Yeezy Gap collaboration, a blue puffer piece known as the Round Jacket. Right now just the one piece has been released and is only available to purchase in the US at the moment and is made from recycled nylon.

Coming in the classic Kanye blue hue, the piece is as every bit Yeezy as we could have expected. It’s oversized, it’s robust and obviously is designed to be worn with Yeezy foam runners. And yes, people have already drawn parallels to the fact that it looks like a plastic bag.

While the aesthetic might be everything expected, the price tag – not so much. Priced at $200 USD, it definitely does not sit within the affordable price bracket that we were prompted to anticipate.

Irina Shayk also featured in Kanye West’s 2010 music video for ‘POWER’.

Check out the music video for ‘POWER’ by Kanye West:

