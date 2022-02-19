Just when you thought the Kanye West trail of destruction couldn’t get any worse, the rapper has now taken aim at Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner.

In an admittedly ballsy move from the hip hop star – given Kris’ well-known stranglehold over the media – he truly went all guns blazing as he posted a now-deleted article Kanye posted an article from Hollywood Unlocked that alleged that his estranged mother-in-law’s partner since 2014, Corey Gamble, had allegedly been sprung kissing a second woman in a club.

Interestingly, just yesterday news emerged that Corey had been taped kissing a first woman, but in a true indication of Kris’ power, many articles about the explosive claims were quickly wiped clean from the net.

Kanye, knowing his every post is currently on alert by fans and media alike, woke up and chose chaos as he went on to post a screenshot of the article while promoting his forthcoming album Donda 2 – though he’s since deleted the spicy post.

“We outsiiiiide DONDA 2 2 22 22 😵😵😵😬😬😬🐐,” the 44-year-old rapper wrote via Instagram.

While the post is now gone, the KarJenner PR train is most certainly chugging at full force powered purely by the rage of Kris Jenner.

It’s also not the first time Kanye has dissed ex Kim Kardashian’s mum – he famously once likened his mother-in-law to North Korea’s authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un in a scathing attack on Twitter.

In a bizarre tweet, the father-of-four wrote: “They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform’ I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night … Kris Jong-Un.”

Given his previous claim, he may want to watch out for Kris after this latest instalment in the ongoing Kanye West scorched earth saga.

Donda 2 is scheduled for release on February 22.

