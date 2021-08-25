While we draw closer and closer to the release of DONDA, Kanye West has dropped another surprise to coincide with the forthcoming album.

Now fans have the option to purchase what is known as the Donda Stem Player, a collaborative device created by Yeezy Tech and tech company, Kano.

The Donda Stem Player is retailing for $200 USD and has been created to allow its users to customise any song from his tenth studio album.

Shaped like a puck, the device’s exterior features soft-skin, silicone, comes complete with bluetooth pairing as well as headphone options, volume buttons, a USB-C port, 8GB worth of storage and touch-sensitive light sliders. And of course, the speakers.

Once you’ve customised your song, the device also allows you to create it as a bunch of different file types including AIFF, .AIF, .FLAC, .M4A, .MP3, .WAV, .WAVE, .AAC, .ALAC, and .MP4.

The Donda Stem Player basically gives its user the power to reimagine songs to their liking.

Using the device, you can control vocals, drums, bass, and samples, isolate song parts, add effects and split any song into stems.

There’s also a bunch of extra features which include:

4-channel lossless audio mixing

Realtime loop and speed control

Tactile effects

One hits

Live samples

Save, playback, and mix-sharing

Colour customisation

Content and software updates from your browser

The Donda Stem Player is only available to purchase in the US. It is reportedly due to ship with the DONDA album, with releases dates unclear for both.

Check out the Kanye West Donda Stem Player: