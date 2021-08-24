Kanye West has taken his beef with Drake to a whole new level after he leaking the rapper’s Toronto home address in an Instagram post.

In a post that was quickly deleted, Kanye fired shots at the Canadian rapper by uploading a map of what is presumed to be Drake’s Toronto mansion, along with his address below.

Kanye West leaks Drake’s home address on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/1Of0XikDCb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2021

Fans who were quick enough to screenshot the wild post went to town on social media over the escalating beef between the rappers, with one user commenting, “It’s 1 AM and Kanye West was trying to doxx Drake. Shit is getting real weird out here.”

Another fan joked, “This man Kanye dropped Drake’s addy before Donda.”

Drake gon check his security cameras and see Kanye in his front yard like pic.twitter.com/8pkQM4cWrO
— trey 👨‍🍼 (@treysace) August 23, 2021

Drake looking at his ring doorbell after Kanye posted his address pic.twitter.com/aZ5Cwn8z2P — Foam Runners (@FMRNNR) August 23, 2021

In what was a delicious addition for all of us following from home, Drake seemingly responded to Yeezy’s jab in an update to his Instagram Story where he was seen laughing and shaking his head from the passenger seat of a convertible.

Drake laughing at Kanye West for tweeting his address pic.twitter.com/hdN5anSfF9 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) August 23, 2021

In case you missed what kicked off the whole drama, here’s a recap.

Basically, rapper Trippie Redd updated his album last week with a song featuring Drake called ‘Betrayal’.

“All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know // Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go // Ye ain’t changin’ s*** for me, it’s set in stone,” Drake raps on the song. The verse mentions Ye’s name specifically – as well as his age (44).

Kanye – always one to hit back in an outrageous fashion – then responded by adding Drake’s longtime nemesis Pusha T into a group chat that also includes Drake.

Kanye posted a picture of the Joker and wrote, “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n***** like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

Ye then went ahead and posted a screenshot of the exchange to his Instagram – for a limited time only. Many believe the comment was directed at Drake, considering the timing of the song being released shortly before.

Dropping Drizzy’s address seems to be the latest in what will undoubtedly be an ongoing feud, so grab your popcorn and stay tuned, I guess.

