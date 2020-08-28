Kanye West is allegedly suing Ohio election chief Frank LaRose in a bid to secure his place on the ballot for the US presidential election.

It comes just after the rapper failed to secure his ballot place in Wyoming after missing the deadline to submit signatures.

West was removed from the ballot in both Ohio and Illinois after allegedly being deemed unqualified as an independent candidate. This was supposedly due to mismatched information on his documents.

He hasn’t been completely unsuccessful though. Yeezy recently secured a spot in the key swing states of Minnesota and Tennessee. He also previously made it onto the ballot in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, and Vermont. Quite the tumultuous time for the superstar.

Now, his lawyers have filed an emergency motion in Ohio alleging that it’s LaRose’s duty to accept any petition for an independent candidate. This is as long as there’s no protest filed against the petition. It also can’t violate Ohio law, which Kanye’s lawyers are confident it doesn’t, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement, Ohio secretary of state Frank LaRose previously said: “A signature is the most basic form of authentication and an important, time-honoured, security measure to ensure that a candidate aspires to be on the ballot and that a voter is being asked to sign a legitimate petition.

“There is no doubt that the West nominating petition and declaration of candidacy failed to meet the necessary threshold for certification.”

US media reports previously suggested that GOP operatives are helping to secure West’s place on the ballot in a number of states, which could potentially take votes away from Biden.