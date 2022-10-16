Kanye West has praised Drake for both being the greatest rapper ever, and for sleeping with his ex-mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

Appearing on the Drink Champs podcast, Ye told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that Drake is the “greatest rapper ever,” adding, “and I don’t apologise about it.”

Kanye West calls Drake the GOAT and claims he slept with Kris Jenner.👀😳 “Corey knows what it means.”💀 pic.twitter.com/2TXne26PI1 — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) October 16, 2022

In the next breath, the rapper doubled down on previous allegations he made about Drake having sex with Kris Jenner.

N.O.R.E asked Ye what he meant when he made those claims about Drake “f**king” Jenner, to which Ye responded: “Yeah that was hard, that was hard… You know what it mean. Corey know what it mean.”

Corey, of course, being Corey Gamble – Jenner’s boyfriend of eight years.

Ye had already posted the allegation in a since-deleted Instagram rant earlier this month, as per The US Sun.

“Drake a f**k ya baby mama’s mama,” he wrote.

“That’s real war.”

There was zero context on the post aside from the cryptic caption: “Bernard Arnault weak.”

Speculation about Drake and Kris Jenner’s relationship has been rife since 2013, when Jenner attended Drake’s album release party and the pair took a photo together which sparked rumours of a potential romance.

“I’m just a friend,” Drake said at the time, dismissing the rumours. “I really like Kylie Jenner a lot, I really like Kendall Jenner. Everybody’s really nice. Khloé [Kardashian]’s really nice. And obviously, you know, the queen of it all, Kris Jenner – she’s my favourite.

“She’s the boss. She’s actually in town tonight, I was trying to get her to come through. She might fall through and play a little FIFA, you know?”

It also isn’t the first time Ye has brought Drake up in relation to Jenner. Back in 2018, the Yeezy mogul accused the Canadian rapper of going to Jenner instead of addressing him directly.

“How you gone text Kriss [sic] but not speak to me,” he tweeted in one.

“You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family,” he added in another.

Ye’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked last week for repeated guideline violations.