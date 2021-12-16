Kanye West says he’s converting all of his homes into churches, insisting “I’m going to be homeless in a year.”

The rapper made the bold proclamation during a lengthy interview with 032c (as per NME). Ye discussed how he sees society progressing in the future. “We are under capitalist rule, and it’s killing us,” he said. “It’s time to change that.”

He continued: “I’m going to be homeless in a year. I’m going to turn all the homes I own into churches. We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go. It should be like an artist commune. Food should always be available.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Ye discussed an upcoming planned performance piece titled ‘The Funeral Rehearsal Of Kanye West’ and also admitted that he’s got a “drop of corniness” in him.

The statement about turning homes into churches isn’t that surprising from Ye – he’s been on quite the charitable crusade recently. A few weeks ago, he outlined his plans to tackle homelessness and hunger in Los Angeles.

The hip hop mogul has been working alongside philanthropic organisations to discover ways to support L.A.’s homeless population. He reportedly met with Reverend Troy Vaughn, CEO of L.A. Mission, and outlined specific ways he can provide aid.

Ye believes he can keep providing food to homeless people through partnering with local charities in L.A. and he also wants companies to offer education, jobs, and housing to those in need. The rapper’s other goal is to use his music – particularly his Sunday Service – to inspire the homeless people.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Back in 2020 during his U.S. presidential campaign, he also vowed to “cure homelessness and hunger” in his home country. “We will cure hunger,” he stated on Twitter at the time. “There are people sleeping in parking lots.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘Runaway’ (Free Larry Hoover Concert) by Kanye West: