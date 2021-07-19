It looks as though the long-awaited tenth studio album from Kanye West, Donda, might finally see the light of day.

Rumours that Kanye season is nigh reached a groundswell after the rapper reportedly hosted a listening party in Las Vegas this weekend past, playing songs from Donda.

Live Nation Entertainment and G.O.O.D. Music’s Pusha T has since confirmed that West will host a Donda listening event this Thursday, July 22nd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

There’s been a few clues floating around the ether, alluding to the possibility that Kanye Season is approaching. A few days ago, Kanye’s frequent collaborator Consequence shared muted video footage of Kanye playing Tyler, The Creator something in the studio.

Internet personality Justin LaBoy, a former pro basketball player, took to Twitter with claims that the rapper played the album for him and Kevin Durant over the weekend.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR. DONT @ ME pic.twitter.com/baaL9fHKOv — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 19, 2021

Kanye First teased Donda back in June 2020. Ahead of the release of his single, ‘Wash Us in the Blood’, Kanye said that his follow-up to 2019’s Jesus Is King would be called God’s Country. Then, during his presidential campaign, he claimed that the album Donda: With Child would be released in late July. Obviously, that wasn’t the case.

All signs point to Kanye dropping Donda this Friday. Though this is Kanye West, he doesn’t play to anyone’s rules. Maybe we’ll hear it, maybe we won’t. Who knows? it’s all part of the fun! the drama! the mystique. You can check out footage of the Kanye Las Vegas listening party below.