Kanye West has publicly thanked Travis Scott for providing him with the address to daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party, amid a lot of family drama.

The 44-year-old rapper has claimed in a series of online videos that ex-wife Kim Kardashian purposefully withheld information about the party with no intention of inviting him to their daughter’s birthday.

The Yeezy designer claimed that he was ultimately allowed to attend the bash thanks to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now,” he states in the video, via TMZ. “I just came from Chi’s party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time, and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family.”

The father of four continued with: “I just saw everybody. It was Kris (Jenner), Corey (Gamble) and Kylie — Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot, because security stopped me once again when I got there. It’s just a matter of having a conversation, open dialogue and everyone had a great time.”

The result of this situation seemed to be more due to misunderstanding than malicious sabotage, as Kanye West seems to be trying to make it out to be.

Sources close to the ex-couple revealed to TMZ that Kanye was supposed to have Chicago from 4pm that day.

Kim Kardashian was allegedly surprised at the videos Ye had posted, as it would appear the initial plan was to have two separate events for the now 4-year-old, and West was to pick Chicago up and host his own event for her.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, he revealed why he decided to purchase a house across from his ex-wife, who is now dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house,” Ye clarified. “The media flipped into there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”

Last week, Kanye West dropped a track with The Game titled ‘Eazy’, where the rapper talks about his divorce and Kim’s new relationship. “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” he raps, making a reference to the car accident in 2002 that nearly took his life.

The rapper also appears to be dragging Kardashian’s parenting style in the song, stating: “I got love for the nannies, but real family is better/ The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop taking the credit/ Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door/ What you think the point of really bein’ rich for?”

West also references his new relationship with Julia Fox, who he was first spotted with in December. “My new bitch mad, I know Illuminati mad.”

Check out the video Kanye West posted thanking Travis Scott after Chicago’s birthday party here.