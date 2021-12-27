It looks like Kanye West will soon be neighbours with estranged wife Kim Kardashian West… presumably to keep up with co-parenting their kids.

Ye has just bought a “relatively modest” $4.5 million home across the street from the Hidden Hills house he renovated with Kim.

That property now belongs entirely to Kim, who bought out Ye’s half for US$23 million back in October.

Ye’s new pad was built in 1955, and according to Dirt is a “bonafide hovel” in comparison.

The 3,600 square-foot home has four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a guest studio, with an “equestrian ranch” on the acre of land.

Meet North's Freesian horse. We have 14 gorgeous Freesians on the ranch. pic.twitter.com/TO87I25YKJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 29, 2020

Ye reportedly paid US$421,000 over the seller’s asking price for the “very outdated interiors with wall-to-wall carpeting and a distinctly ’80s bathroom or two.”

Real estate seems to be Ye’s thing recently – he bought a US$57.3 million Malibu beach home from famous architect Tadao Ando back in September, and recently listed his US$3.7 million bachelor pad.

He also recently said he was going to turn all of his homes into churches.

“I’m going to be homeless in a year,” he said.

“I’m going to turn all the homes I own into churches. We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go. It should be like an artist commune. Food should always be available.

It’s uncertain if Ye plans to turn this new home into a church, or if he believes it’s part of God’s plan to bring Kimye together again.

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK …,” he reportedly said.

“… (But) when God —who has already won and is so — brings Kimye together, there’s gonna be millions of families that are going to be influenced and see they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.”

Ironically, it was Ye’s absence that put strain on their marriage, according to Kim in the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As reported by Vulture, she broke down after a fight with Kanye, saying: “I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that.”