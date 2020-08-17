The cogs of the creative brain of Kanye West are an ever-churning beast. The rapper, designer, music mogul, aspiring politician and future town planner has shared his latest project idea — an iteration of TikTok catered to a Christian audience.

A VISION JUST CAME TO ME… JESUS TOK I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD IN JESUS NAME AMEN — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

West took to Twitter to share that the “vision” of a “Christian monitored” version of the app came to him after he was “disturbed” by the content on the app whilst using it with his daughter.”I was watching TikTok with my daughter and as a Christian father I was disturbed by a lot of the content but I completely loved the technology,” he wrote.”We pray we can collaborate with TikTok to make a Christian monitored version that feels safe for young children and the world.”

Naturally, the internet banded together to offer Kanye a preview of what his religious TikTok may look like. One particular stand-out video featured a bunch of people LARPing as Jesus, dancing to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallions anthem ‘WAP’.

.@kanyewest loving Jesus Tok so far Ye thanks for the idea here’s this dance I came up with ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zEauCt0k0l — Jesus Christ (@JesusChrist_alt) August 17, 2020

This isn’t the only scheme Kanye West has shared with his Twitter followers. Last week, the rapper took to the platform to unveil plans to build an eco-village and children’s ranch.

West shared a series of drawings and plans for an eco-village dubbed Birthday Lake. A mission statement penned by West revealed that the village would “provide sanctuary for those who choose Plan A”.

Birthday Lake would be a sanctuary to support mothers and family, and provide rehoming for children. As detailed, Birthday Lake plans to “provide a place to safely experience pregnancy and birth”, offering “stipends, childcare and career opportunities”, “farm to table nutrition”, and access to “wellcare”, which will cover “healthcare, holistic prevention [and] emotional intelligence”.