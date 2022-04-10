Kanye West is happily ‘relaxing’ on an island, according to friend and collaborator Fivrio Foreign, despite reports still circulating that his team is seeking a ‘luxury’ behavioural treatment facility.

“YE is on a Island relaxing clear’n his mind & healing from all the stress of Society,” Fivio tweeted about the rapper, who executive produced Foreign’s debut studio album B.I.B.L.E. and appeared on the lead single ‘City of Gods’ with Alicia Keys. “He appreciates the support for the Album & the response.”

According to a Page Six report on Friday (April 8th) Ye had his team looking for facilities “with a luxury component” so he could go to treatment to “be a better human and better dad.”

Last week, it was widely reported that Ye was “going away to get help” according to a Kardashian family source, but reps quickly denied the reports.

Ye’s new Head of Media and Partnerships, Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, told Yahoo on April 1st that the narrative was false.

“Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily,” he said. “Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians’, which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim.”

“If you don’t hear it from his mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it’s simply false.”

Ye’s Instagram account – from which he was banned for 24 hours last month after posting a tirade of abuse targeting ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson – has been wiped clean.

His Twitter account has no posts since the 2020 US election.

According to Page Six on Friday, Ye’s reps were looking at facilities in Arizona, Thailand and Bali.

“Kanye hasn’t agreed to a particular place yet because he is worried for his privacy and wants the place to be in a beautiful setting with a luxury component,” they told the publication.

So could Foreign’s claims that Ye is currently “on a Island” confirm he’s receiving treatment in Bali?

Fivio didn’t mention exactly where his collaborator is located, or how long he plans to stay there.