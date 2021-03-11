Get the latest Rap news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox

Kanye West has without a doubt had a very trying year.

The multi-hyphenate rapper, producer, designer has had a lot on his plate, whether that’s from a personal or business regard. And if recent reports are anything to by, West really sounds like he’s picking up the slack.

According to recent reports he’s back at work on his DONDA album, as confirmed by Cyhi The Prynce.

He said, “I think [West] started working on it late last year. Once November, December, January comes around, he kind of takes a hiatus, a little vacation break, get with the family. We’re back working, that’s why I’m out here, too.”

DONDA will be West’s first full album release since JESUS IS KING and if the hype is real, apparently it’s about to be some of the greatest music from the artist so far.

Last year, his manager Abou “Bu” Thiam said, “And everything that’s happening now is making the music better. He has more to talk about, more to say. I’ve never met another human being like Kanye.”

While West’s Yeezy sneaker empire is nothing short of prolific, with releases dropping just about every month, we never really heard much on the collab with Gap Inc. after it was announced last year – besides West designing pieces for the line at his Wyoming ranch, as per Hypebeast.

But now according to Gap Inc. chief executive officer Sonia Syngal, he’s keen to get his ducks in a row. Syngal told Business of Fashion, “I spoke to Yeezy last night and he’s very, very focused on this incredible opportunity.”

The ten-year long collab, named, Yeezy Gap reportedly includes apparel – but not sneakers, due to his sneaker partnership with Adidas.

According to Business of Fashion, we can expect the line to drop towards the end of the first half of this year. Are we about to enter into a Yeezy renaissance? Only time will tell.

