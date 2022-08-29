When you’re hailed as one to watch in 2022 by not one but two publications, the pressure’s on, but Kat Edwards has delivered the goods on her newly-released EP.

Titled Best Bad News, the 22-year-old recognises there’s no chance for growth without going through a little pain. She’s a sincerely honest songwriter, singing about her struggles with social anxiety on the EP track ‘Loser’.

As she explains, she writes this way in the hope that her healthy reliability will find an appreciate audience: “I hope that it (‘Loser’) can reach someone who may relate and know that (as cliche as it sounds) they aren’t alone in that feeling. I wasn’t writing it because I was looking for any answers, it just felt good to get it out. Sometimes it helps just to feel understood, even if there’s nothing that can be done about it.”

Edwards delivers her words with a memorable voice that, in its quietly arresting tone, recalls Australian contemporaries like Julia Jacklin, Angie McMahon and Gretta Ray.

“This EP took a while to create, but I’m so happy with all the songs on there,” she says. “I am really proud of the body of work I have created. All the tracks feel like they fit into the same story, which is really just one big exploration of self.

“It’s a perfect snapshot of my life from the past few years, each song written about something I was actually working through at the time. I was going through the highs and lows of a relationship and a breakup. I was dealing with anger, anxiety, depression and growing up and out of things/people.”

After the release of her new EP, we caught up with the singer as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about her life and music. You’ll be hearing a lot more from Edwards in the rest of 2022 and beyond.

Kat Edwards’ Best Bad News is out now via BMG.

How did your artist name come about?

My artist name is actually just my nickname IRL. I was so young when I started playing music I think I just went with ‘Kat Edwards’ because I couldn’t think of anything better.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I always struggle with describing my genre but I would say it’s soft rock with elements of pop influence scattered in there.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Pretty Dancer’ is about my jealousy issues in a relationship. ‘Loser’ was written right before I started getting help for my social anxiety. I remember struggling a lot with it at the time of writing. ‘Growing Pains’ was written right before my first long-term boyfriend and I split. It’s about watching a relationship crumble from above, knowing that there’s nothing you can do to stop growing up and apart.

What do you love about your hometown?

I just love how beautiful it is down there. I’m from Lutruwita/Tasmania and I really miss the nature that I was always so lucky to be surrounded by. I also love the community down there, some of my favourite people in my life are living in Tas.

Career highlight so far?

Supporting Paul Kelly or probably what I’m doing now – I’m in London writing and recording another EP.

Fave non-music hobby?

Sewing or reading! I love altering clothes that I get from the op shop.

What’s on your dream rider?

Honestly just lots of different cheeses and crackers haha.

Dream music collaboration?

Phoebe Bridgers! I don’t think I would ever recover!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In ten years I hope that I’ve made some music that I’m really proud of. I also hope I can say that I’ve lived in London at some point. I’ll definitely own a cat or a dog by that stage as well.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Probably Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Whenever I’ve been upset, my mother always tells me that ‘everything will feel a bit better tomorrow’ and it’s so true.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Fred Again. I really love certain types of house/techno music and he’s a good example.