Fan mail – if you’ve ever received it, I wouldn’t know – is a lovely thing to receive. When it comes from Kate Bush, it probably feels so much better.

After Brisbane’s renowned Pub Choir jumped on the hot trend and covered the singer’s ‘Running Up That Hill’, the choir’s founder and director Astrid Jorgensen received an email from the ethereal pop icon herself.

“My manager called me and said, you’ve got to get home, Kate Bush has emailed. I ran straight back – I was literally running up that hill,” she told The Guardian.

The message was indeed lovely. “Dear Brisbane Pub Choir, I’ve been so busy that I’ve only just had the chance to watch you all singing RUTH,” Bush wrote. “It’s utterly, utterly wonderful! I love it so much! Thank you everyone. You sing it really beautifully. I’m incredibly touched by your warmth and all your smiling faces. Thank you!”

Can we all take a moment to appreciate Kate Bush making her most famous song sound like someone’s aunt? “With lots of love, Kate,” she signed off the message.

Brisbane’s Pub Choir actually applied for a licensing request to perform the song a while ago. Once permission was finally granted, around 1,600 amateur singers gathered to belt out the worldwide phenomenon in the city.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of months for Bush. After her iconic ‘Running Up That Hill’ (or ‘RUTH’) featured prominently in the new season of Stranger Things, the song duly went running up the charts, hitting the top spot in the U.K. and number four in the U.S. (her first top 10 hit in the country).

You can watch Brisbane’s Pub Choir’s rendition of the song below, and check out Tone Deaf’s list of five other incredible songs by Kate Bush here.

Check out ‘Running Up That Hill’ by Brisbane’s Pub Choir: