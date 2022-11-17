We’re excited to announce that the next two artists to be highlighted as part of Apple Music’s Up Next Local series are Keelan Mak and KANADA THE LOOP.

Apple Music’s Up Next Local series is dedicated to identifying and showcasing up and coming talent across Australia and New Zealand, hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.

Keelan Mak quickly made a name for himself by combining raw lyrics and hypnotic synths with ethereal electronic elements and mesmerizing melodies.

Emerging as one of Australia’s most exciting indie electronic acts, Keelan Mak made a mark with his single Weigh You Down, which was released in 2019 and quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of streams.

Last month, the effortlessly smooth artist released his new EP Brave Face which is a collection of his work over the past three years.

KANADA THE LOOP skews less ethereal and much more upbeat than Keelan Mak’s but no less alluring.

The man behind KANADA THE LOOP is Brice Young’ and his music is perhaps best described as hip hop mixed with indie pop. However, his sound is almost impossible to put into a single pop. Young expertly weaves in countless different genres into his music without losing his signature sound.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Before branching out as KANADA THE LOOP, Young was a member of Adelaide band Pinkish Blu. The artist casually dropped a sunny pop song on triple j Unearthed in January 2021 called ‘ZOOM IN’ and his profile blew up in just a matter of days.

Just last week KANADA THE LOOP released his new EP Toyota Reckless which he self-describes as an “alt-pop and bedroom rap mingle”.

We spoke to both Keelan Man and KANADA THE LOOP as part of our Apple Music Up Next Local series to get their thoughts on everything from the global pandemic to the driving force behind their music and much more.

Keelan Mak

Check out Brave Face EP by Keelan Mak:

Keelan Mak’s artist page on Apple Music.

What is one thing that has helped keep you going during the global pandemic?

I started writing for tv and advertising! It was really therapeutic being assigned a brief and just making music completely out of my comfort zone. It tested me a lot with what I could create in a time frame and I learnt a lot of tricks along the way – that and lots of wine.

Take us through how you developed your music style?

My music style is forever changing. I can never land on one genre which is sometimes a downfall for my own output. A lot of the time I finish a song and will ask myself whether it’s a Keelan Mak song or not. I’m heavily influenced by pop music but also listen to a lot of other genres so they all kind of blend into one when I’m creating. I think the key factor is that whatever I make, as long as it has pop influence then it’s me.

What do you see as your secret weapon when it comes to your music?

My toxic trait is hiding sad topics under dance music. It’s most definitely my secret weapon. I love being able to create an emotional response within someone whilst also encouraging a little groove.

Tell us about your latest single; how it started, what it’s about, and anything else you’d like to share about it.

Brave Face is one of the saddest songs I’ve written thus far. It was written in a time where I was freshly dumped, left in the house on my own, really trying to cope with what had happened. I do have a bit of a savior complex… A lot of my emotions were spent on them while I held a Brave Face for the two of us. This song really described my life at the time and what I was going through.

What are five attributes you think an artist needs to have in order to have career longevity in this music industry?

Versatility – Not everyone can be good at multiple things but I think it’s really important to set up a few lanes for yourself.

Consistency and Quality – It’s very time consuming and expensive to constantly release things, but I really do believe in this day and age, consistency is key. Something I’m still working on undoubtedly.

Kindness – There’s definitely people in this industry that focus more on results and earnings. I think it’s really important to be genuine and foster creative relationships that can last.

Adaptability – We all get set in our ways at times but being willing to jump on something and try it out can lead to so many avenues with your work.

Passion – Such a big one!! If you’re passionate about what you do, you’ll always work harder. Even just working on finding the specific areas that you’re more passionate about will keep the wheel spinning.

Why do you make music? What’s your great big ‘why’?

This question I ask myself way too often. Creating has always been a knee-jerk reaction to my emotions. I don’t see it as an outlet but more of a thing that brings me joy. There’s definitely a specific feeling I get when something fits, almost like I’ve ‘cracked the case’. I just really want to chase that feeling again and again.

What’s something that you’re really excited about right now?

I’m really excited for spring. I know it’s not music related but this time of year my brain ticks over and I start to feel like a new person – which ends in my creativity getting a new lease on life. The flowers, the sun, the smells – AHH

If we gained access to a few songs you have on repeat at the moment, what would we find?

Ok this is a little chaotic but

LeAnn Rhymes – How Do I live

Barry Can’t Swim – Jazz Club After Hours

The Japanese House – Saw You In a Dream

What’s something your fans don’t know about you, but you want to share with them?

My favourite thing ever – Council Bouquets. Once a week I take a long walk with a bag and scissors and steal (hehe) whatever I think is cute. Then I come home and make a big arrangement for the table. It’s a great way to get your brain out of a slump and focus on pretty things for a moment.

What does Apple Music’s support through Up Next mean to you?

I just want to connect with as many people as possible. Being a queer artist and having the opportunity to tell my story on a platform like Apple Music is just insane.

KANADA THE LOOP

Check out Toyota Reckless EP by KANADA THE LOOP:

KANADA THE LOOP’s artist page on Apple Music.

What is one thing that has helped keep you going during the global pandemic?

Honestly just making music, I feel like I became less conscious of what people might think about the music I was making in that time and it just became really fun.

Take us through how you developed your music style?

I got my style by just experimenting and just having fun with it, there’s less rules in making songs than people think. It’s more so about taste and that comes with time and just doing a lot of music.

What do you see as your secret weapon when it comes to your music?

I think my production skills maybe?

Tell us about your latest release: how it started, what it’s about, and anything else you’d like to share about it.

Toyota Reckless started when I felt I had a bunch of songs that felt like they went together and I realised the theme was consistent. That theme revolved around the area I was living and had lived for the last 10ish years, which was the northern suburbs of Adelaide.

What are five attributes you think an artist needs to have in order to have career longevity in this music industry?

Confidence, blind faith in themselves, persistence, societal awareness and a lack of shame.

Why do you make music? What’s your great big ‘why’?

It’s just fun and I’m not very good at anything else.

What’s something that you’re really excited about right now?

I’m excited about summer and being able to go to the beach.

If we gained access to a few songs you have on repeat at the moment, what would we find?

You’d find a lot of songs that I loved as a teenager. A lot of punk pop and emo.

What’s something your fans don’t know about you, but you want to share with them?

idk if this is known but I love working on other people’s music with them so hit me up if u wanna write!

What does Apple Music’s support through Up Next mean to you?

It’s honestly wild, it blows my mind that I can write songs in my bedroom and have huge platforms support me so much. It means the world.