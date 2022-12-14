Kehlani has spoken out about being sexually assaulted following a recent show in the U.K..

The singer-songwriter took to social media to reveal the alleged assault.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, they said that they were inappropriately touched while making their way through the crowd in the aftermath of their set at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse.

“I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere,” Kehlani said in the since-deleted post. “I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME.”

Their post continued: “That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing. This shit made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

Kehlani has previously opened up about their experiences with sexual assault. “I don’t want to add more hurt, I don’t want to add more pain,” they said during an episode of their Sunday Gems podcast back in 2019.

“All I want to say is, ‘Sending love to everybody who’s on a healing path right now, and sending love to everybody who needs it. And if you’re apologizing for abuse, you’re disgusting. Suck my dick.’”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Earlier this year, Kehlani went viral after a conservative influencer confronted them in a Starbucks drive-thru.

Christian Walker, a well-known conservative on social media, posted a video clip of his encounter with the Grammy nominee in July.

In the video, Walker could be seen approaching Kehlani’s car to unleash a tirade. “Everyone’s entitled to an opinion — you’re so rude, or you wouldn’t be telling barista workers that I’m an a–hole,” he yelled.

After the incident, Kehlani took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot from the video with the caption “a taurus”, while they reposted a 2016 tweet from Walker in which he gushed, “i love kehlani soo much.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.