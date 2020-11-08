All those Keith Richards and Rolling Stones fans out there, we’ve got a deluxe box set giveaway you don’t want to miss out on.

Keith Richards has done a lot of great stuff over the last several decades and one of the most memorable solo projects is his work with The X-Pensive Winos.

It’s been over 30 years since The X-Pensive Winos released their iconic Live At The Hollywood Palladium album and it seems like Keith is feeling a bit nostalgic because he’s re-releasing a special deluxe box set of that very record.

And as it so happens, we managed to get our hands on one of these special Keith Richards Live At The Hollywood Palladium box sets and we’re running a giveaway for it. No this is not a joke, we’re seriously giving it away to one lucky winner.

To put your hat in the ring for this sweet Live At The Hollywood Palladium deluxe box set, all you have to do is fill out the following form, which will sign you up to our Classic Rock Observer newsletter. Think of it as the perfect Christmas gift for all those classic rock fans out there.

For those wondering what exactly is in this special deluxe box set, it comes packed full of goodies including the remastered album on two 180g vinyl records and on CD, three unreleased bonus tracks exclusive to this box set, a DVD of the original concert film, a 40-page hard book featuring an essay written by David Fricke, and several other goodies which are listed below.

Put it simply, you don’t want to miss out on entering your name in this Keith Richards giveaway.

Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos – Live At The Hollywood Palladium tracklist:

LP:

1. ‘Take It So Hard’

2. ‘How I Wish’

3. ‘I Could Have Stood You Up’

4. ‘Too Rude’

5. ‘Make No Mistake’

6. ‘Time Is On My Side’

7. ‘Big Enough’

8. ‘Whip It Up’

9. ‘Locked Away’

10. ‘Struggle’

11. ‘Happy’

12. ‘Connection’

13. ‘Rockawhile’

10″:

1. ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ (Box Set Only)

2. ‘Little T&A’ (Box Set Only)

3. ‘You Don’t Move Me’ (Box Set Only)

Box Set Includes:

– The remastered album on 2 180g LPs

– 10” vinyl of 3 unreleased bonus tracks (I Wanna Be Your Man, Little T&A, You Don’t Move Me) exclusive to this box set only

– Remastered CD of original album

– DVD of original concert film

– 40 page, hardback book with David Fricke essay featuring a new interview with Keith, plus extensive rare and unseen photos from Keith’s archives

Reproductions of archival materials from the tour including:

– Tour press release

– Keith’s handwritten setlist

– Hand-drawn band dressing room sign

– Tour itinerary

– Press photos

– Ticket stub

– VIP & backstage passes

– Keith’s custom Hollywood Palladium plectrum

– Promotional wine label & bag given away at the show

… and more!

Competition runs from November 9 2020 10am AEST to December 7 2020 12pm AEST. Only Australian residents are eligible.

