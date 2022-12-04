Keith Urban paid tribute to the late Christine McVie during his Gold Coast show last week.

The Australian country star stopped his set to give a short but sweet speech about the late Fleetwood Mac legend.

“For me growing up, listening to their music, you had three incredible vocalists in that band. You had Lindsey Buckingham, who brought this kind of punk, angular ethos to the whole thing. And you had Stevie Nicks’ voice, which was angelic (and) otherworldly. And then you had Christine, who for me, was the maternal, soulful heartbeat, vocally, in that band,” he told the crowd.

Urban then proceeded to play a medley of classic Fleetwood Mac songs, including ‘Songbird’, a hit from their seminal 1977 album Rumours. Behind him as he played, an image of McVie was displayed on the giant screen. You can watch Urban’s tribute below.

The music world was brought to a halt last week when McVie passed away at the age of 79. Her former bandmates made their own heartfelt tributes to the late musician, including Lindsey Buckingham.

“Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister,” he wrote in a handwritten note shared to Instagram.

“For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy,” he added.

Stevie Nicks also posted her own handwritten note, which included lyrics from Haim’s ‘Hallelujah’, a song the rock trio wrote about the death of a friend and the memories they made together. “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me,” Nicks heartbreakingly wrote at the end of her note.

