Aussie country music star Keith Urban once delivered a cheque to John Mayer in a large, silver metal suitcase ‘like you see handcuffed to people in the movies’.

There was nothing untoward about the move, though, Mayer explained to Rolling Stone Australia.

He was simply paying Mayer for the highly collectible, very expensive amplifier he was purchasing.

“I thought it was a great way of leaning into the insanity of it all,” Mayer said. “I still have the case. It’s a great keepsake.”

Urban was ‘forced’ to be a multi-instrumentalist early in his career.

If you want to create a big band sound but only have a solo budget, what else are you going to do?

Now, though, Urban has that big budget, but his experience allows him flexibility in songwriting within the studio, as well as some pretty remarkable skills on stage.

Love Country Music? Get the latest Country Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Urban is able to play guitar riffs and sing verses simultaneously – not just choruses.

It’s one of the talents recognised and respected by peers like Mayer.

“It’s hard to make people who don’t play guitar care about guitar solos, but Keith is one of those rare few who knows how to make the guitar speak inside of their songs,” Mayer said.

“Part of appearing effortless is that people don’t notice the effort, but he’s doing some really beautiful and fluid stuff that’s way harder to pull off than you might think.”

The pair have been friends for many years, performing together countless times – including the now-infamous CMT Crossroads in 2010.

Urban has famously collaborated with many mega-stars, including his latest single ‘One Too Many’ with P!nk,

He has previously teamed up with Brad Paisley, Pitbull, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, and appeared on Carrie Underwood’s ‘The Fighter’.

He also made an appearance on Amy Shark’s single ‘Love Songs Ain’t for Us’ with Ed Sheeran.

The full Rolling Stone Australia Keith Urban cover feature is online now.

Watch Keith Urban and John Mayer perform ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ at Crossroads Guitar Festival in 2013: