Keith Urban stopped by The Ellen Show for the final time this week and pulled out a great story about Dolly Parton to fit the occasion.

While appearing on the talk show for the 20th time – that’s a whole lot of Ellen – Urban recalled meeting his fellow country legend for the very first time, with Parton making him feel comfortable by saying that he reminder her of her brothers.

“It’s so sweet,” Urban said. “I come from working-class parents and a rural kind of background in Australia, and the first time I met Dolly – she’s sung with me a few times – and the first time I met her it was surreal, because, I mean, I grew up singing her songs. As a matter of fact, I sang her songs because I was nine years old, and my voice hadn’t broken yet, and I sounded like her — I could sing in her key.”

Earlier this year, Parton named Urban as her dream duet partner. During an interview on Good Morning America, she first said her dream person to duet with would be “any of the good lookin’ ones,” before adding, “I love Keith Urban.”

Elsewhere in his Ellen appearance, Urban also offered up a song for the host, performing his 2016 song ‘Blue Ain’t Your Color’. As if that wasn’t enough, he then gave her the guitar he was playing. “This is a 1960 Gibson Les Paul Jr. that I’ve had for a long time,” he revealed. “It’s on a lot of records, shout-out to all my family at the Opry in Nashville.”

The guitar also contained a written message from Urban: “Dearest darling Ellen, you’ve been a believer in me and my music since 2004, when I first came on your show. Today is the 20th time you’ve invited me to be here.

I’m deeply grateful for all the years of laughs, conversations, weird a– cologne commercials and your passionate support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I wish you the love and light on your journey ahead. Your friend, always, Keith Urban.”

Check out Keith Urban’s full interview on Ellen: