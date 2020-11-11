Kelly Clarkson has delivered the karaoke performance to end all karaoke performances with a recent cover of The Killers beloved call-to-arms anthem ‘Mr. Brightside.’

The lively rendition of the track feels destined to soundtrack a commercial advertising an off-the-road 4WD. Corny, rock-affections aside, there’s no denying that Kelly Clarkson has one hell of a voice.

Clarkson’s range was on full display yesterday after she released a searing cover of Aerosmith belter ‘Dream On.’ We’re thinking she’s taken note of Miley Cyrus’ recent slew of excellent rock covers and is following the blueprint.

Check out Kelly Clarkson covering Mr. Brightside by The Killers:

In other news, Bruce Springsteen recently sung the praises of The Killers during his five-part series, Letter To You Radio. The Boss sat down with The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, and heralded The Killers as “a hell of a band.”

During the conversation, Flowers mused that undertaking a solo career gave him the freedom to enjoy “a nice bit of respite from the big shows” that The Killer typically play. But admits that his loyalty “lies mostly to The Killers”.

“Well, that’s a hell of a band,” Springsteen replied. “Recently when I caught you, it may have been Glastonbury, the band was so good. You guys have developed such an incredible live show. Really something to be proud of.”

“It’s material that plays so well live. That’s really fortunate,” Springsteen continued. “It’s just music that wants to play to a big field with 90,000 people screaming, screaming back at you. There’s an art to it. Well done. Well done, my friend.”