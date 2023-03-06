Kelsea Ballerini made her Saturday Night Live debut in style this weekend.

The country star was the musical guest on an episode hosted by Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, and performed two cuts from her recent surprise EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

The EP came out on Valentine’s Day and was accompanied by a short film that showed a woman – played by Ballerini – going through the stages of grief and acceptance following the end of a marriage, mirroring Ballerini’s breakup with Morgan Evans.

On SNL, Ballerini performed ‘Blindsided’ and ‘Penthouse’, and the former featured new lyrics tackling her infamous split from Evans: “Now you’re singin’ it loud on the radio like you’re the only heart that breaks / You would’ve searched the whole world over? Yeah, sure, OK.”

On ‘Penthouse’, meanwhile, she sung, “We played the part five nights, but we were never there on the weekends, baby.” You can watch both performances below.

Ballerini’s rarely been out of the news lately, with Evans and her trading public statements and blows. The pair split last year after dating for almost five years.

Ballerini aimed some digs at her former partner on a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. “He’s putting out a song about being blindsided. He’s taking half the house that he didn’t pay for,” she said. “How was I married to this person for this long and I had no idea… that bit of character was tucked within that human being.”

“There were separations. There was years of couples therapy. There was like, many a night of sleeping on the couch,” she revealed (as per People). “I don’t think it was the first night, but it was a night where I was like, ‘This is not what I want.’”

That led Evans to respond with a statement shared on Instagram. “It’s really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren’t reality and that leave out what really happened,” he said

“She knows I’m not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps.