Morgan Evans has shared a statement addressing his breakup with Kelsea Ballerini.

The country music stars were married for almost five years before Ballerini filed for divorce last year. A public fallout ensued.

Before the divorce was even finalised, Evans debuted an emotional new song at CMC Rocks QLD Festival that appeared to comment on his recent breakup.

“How long have you been waiting to take our pictures down / How long have you been breaking, why am I just finding out,” the lyrics went.

That didn’t go down well with Ballerini, who aimed some digs at her former partner on a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“He’s putting out a song about being blindsided. He’s taking half the house that he didn’t pay for,” she said on the podcast. “How was I married to this person for this long and I had no idea… that bit of character was tucked within that human being.”

Ballerini also said her relationship with Evans “took work for a long time.”

“There were separations. There was years of couples therapy. There was like, many a night of sleeping on the couch,” she revealed (as per People). “I don’t think it was the first night, but it was a night where I was like, ‘This is not what I want.'”

And now Evans has responded with a statement shared on Instagram.

“It’s really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren’t reality and that leave out what really happened,” his statement begins.

“She knows I’m not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps.

Evans’ statement ends with a call for calm. “All I ask is that if you’re on my pages, please don’t be mean. Don’t be mean to Kelsea, don’t be mean to each other. Life’s too short.”