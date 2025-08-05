Kendrick Lamar has added new headline dates to his Australian trip this December.

The Grammy Award-winning Compton rapper has confirmed additional shows for Melbourne’s AAMI Park on Sunday, December 4th and Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Sunday, December 11th.

While ScHoolboy Q is already confirmed to open the previously-announced shows, fellow US artist Doechii will support the newly-announced shows.

Both Lamar and Doechii will feature on the Spilt Milk festival lineup this year.

General on sale starts at 1pm, Monday, 11 August, in Melbourne and 2pm in Sydney. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

Before he hits Australia, Kendrick has been touring the US with SZA, and Rolling Stone positively reviewed their joint show.

“Both artists tried their best to engage the hefty crowd, and mostly succeeded with movement, strong vocals, and a mesh of creative screen animations, pyrotechnics, and lighting.

“While the set lasted two and a half hours, it rarely lulled, with both doing a solid job of imbuing their set portions with energetic songs to keep the crowd into it. Lamar and SZA are seasoned veterans at this point in their respective careers, and that was reflected even during their first stadium tour. They were strictly business — in a good way,” the review read.

Kendrick has a loyal fanbase in Australia, with his fiery Drake diss track, “Not Like Us”, spending consecutive weeks atop the ARIA Singles Chart earlier this year. The rapper even held three spots in the Top 10 at one point in February, when “Luther” and “All the Stars” joined “Not Like Us”.

Kendrick enjoyed a hot start to the year, with a huge haul at the Grammy Awards in his hometown, where he collected the night’s best five wins including Record and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us”. He also unleashed a high-octane performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

KENDRICK LAMAR 2025 AUSTRALIA HEADLINE SHOWS

Saturday, December 3rd

AAMI Park, Melbourne (Support by ScHoolboy Q)

Sunday, December 4th (NEW SHOW)

AAMI Park, Melbourne (Support by Doechii)

Saturday, December 10th

Allianz Stadium, Sydney (Support by ScHoolboy Q)

Sunday, December 11th (NEW SHOW)

Allianz Stadium, Sydney (Support by Doechii)