Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl LIX, scheduled for February 9th, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The announcement comes three years after Kendrick’s guest appearance during Dr. Dre’s halftime performance. The NFL, alongside Roc Nation and Apple Music, confirmed this highly anticipated news just as the 2024 season commenced (as per Rolling Stone).

Kendrick’s selection as the main act underscores his current impact on the music industry, particularly in the rap genre. “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why,” Kendrick stated, expressing his readiness to showcase the power of the genre on such a grand stage.

Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation co-produces the halftime show, also praised Kendrick, describing him as “a once-in-a-generation artist and performer” whose work not only transcends music but also profoundly influences global culture.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come,” Jay-Z shared.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show has a rich history of featuring top-tier musical talents, with recent performers including Usher, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, The Weeknd, Shakira, and Jennifer Lopez.

In addition to his Super Bowl preparations, Kendrick has been a prominent figure in music throughout 2024, engaging in a headline-making rap feud with Drake. This rivalry culminated in several hit tracks that dominated the charts, with Rolling Stone eventually naming Lamar the victor.

The Super Bowl LIX event marks the eighth time the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will host the game, the most for any NFL venue to date, and the first since 2013.