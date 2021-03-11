Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

In what could become the next great music biopic, Kenneth Branagh is set to direct a movie about disco legends the Bee Gees.

As per Variety, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment is producing the film with Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King via GK Films and the production company Sister.

Branagh may be an iconic actor but he’s also very fond of stepping behind the camera: he’s directed 19 films, including a fair few Shakespeare adaptations. More surprising directional choices have included 2020’s sci-fi adventure Artemis Fowl and 2011’s first Thor film so a music biopic isn’t beyond him.

Ben Elton is writing the script and it’s a curious choice. After rising to prominence as an alternative punk comedian in London in the 80’s, he went on to create We Will Rock You, the smash hit musical based on the songs of Queen. Maybe he just didn’t fancy taking the Bee Gees to the West End stage. Too much time and effort.

The only remaining member of the group, Barry Gibb, will executive produce. Maurice passed away from complications of a twisted intestine in 2003 while Robin died after complications related to colorectal cancer in 2012 at the age of 62.

Until now, the most famous example of the Bee Gees in film was the use of their songs in 1977’s classic Saturday Night Fever, starring John Travolta strutting and jiving in THAT white outfit. Ask your mum.

Composed of three brothers – Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb – they soon attracted a following for their intricate harmonies and Barry’s signature squeaking falsetto. They would become one of the world’s best-selling music artists of all time. Some of their timeless hits include ‘How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’ and ‘How Deep Is Your Love’. They even have a song, ‘Stayin’ Alive’, that helps save people having heart attacks, for christ’s sake. That’s when you know you’ve made it.

Will it turn out better than the recent Bohemian Rhapsody debacle? Will anyone wear a prosthetic quite as ridiculous as Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury teeth? We can’t wait to find out.

